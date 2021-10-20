Jüri Ratas: Riigikogu cannot interevene in establishing restrictions

The Riigikogu doesn't have the option to directly intervene in establishing coronavirus restrictions, Speaker of the Riigikogu and Center Party chair Jüri Ratas says.

"The Riigikogu's board doesn't have such options," Ratas said, in response to criticisms of the latest coronavirus restrictions being decided at cabinet level, and leaving the legislature out of the equation.

However, the Riigikogu's Social Committee and State Budget Control Select Committee have been closely consulted when discussing COVID-19 related matters, a situation which should continue, Ratas said.

The speaker added that the prime minister and other government members are welcome to talk about these matters before the Riigikogu; ministers regularly appear before parliament for questioning.

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder has criticized the government's decision to impose a new raft of

Lawyer Paul Keres told ERR on Wednesday, in an interview which will follow on ERR News later today, that in his view, the Riigikogu is not doing its work if it doesn't participate in the discussion of the restrictions.

