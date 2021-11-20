Snap exercise strengthens dry river bed section of eastern border

A snap military exercise called earlier in the week will include strenthening of sections of Estonia's eastern border with the Russian Federation which run along a dry-bed stretch of the Narva river, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday night.

The two-and-a-half-kilometer stretch has seen illegal border crossings in the past and is scheduled to see fencing and other obstructions installed by Sunday evening, AK reported, following the surge in migratory pressure on Belarus' border with Poland and fears that the same tactics could be employed on Estonia's border with Russia.

The initiative involved the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), many of whose reservists were called up mid-week for the snap exercises, dubbed Okas ("Quill") as well as the civilian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and other authorities.

PPA Eastern Prefecture chief Tarvo Kruup said the project: "Will send a message to everyone across the border and beyond, that coming here is risky, and a dry riverbed is not a suitable place to cross the border. The right place is at the official border point, and on the right grounds."

Okas takes place each year in autumn, and reservists – former EDF conscripts whose names remain on reservist lists after finishing their term – are called up at short notice.

In addition, the volunteer Kaitseliit (Defense League) has just finished an exercise of its own, Põhjakonn ("Northern frog"), and some of its members have opted to go straight from it, to take part in Okas.

While much of the focus has been on bolstering Estonia's southeastern border, its only land border with Russia – the fact that one segment of the Narva river is generally dry makes it in effect a land border as well. The rest of the border is made up of water courses; the Narva river, Peipsi Järv, Lämmijärv and Pihkva järv.

The work mainly concerns plugging the gaps where border infrastructure is lacking, with temporary barriers, mainly consisting of razor wire.

No NATO allies are currently reported as directly taking part in the exercise, though Britain's defense minister Ben Wallace has pledged around 150 Royal Engineers to help out on the Poland-Belarus border, and added that the contingent could potentially help out in the Baltic States where needed.

Estonia, unlike Latvia and Lithuania, does not share a border with Belarus, but a European Commission leak reported by German daily Die Welt just over a week ago suggested that Pskov airport – around 30km from Estonia's border – could be opened up to flights from Iraq and other middle-eastern countries in the same way that Minsk's has.

The wholesale human trafficking of vulnerable individuals from Iraq and other countries by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has been roundly condemned by Estonia's leadership, and in the west as a whole, as a cynical form of hybrid warfare and a humanitarian abuse. Individuals have reportedly been paying thousands of dollars to board flights from Iraq to Minsk, ferried by Lukashenko's security forces from there to its western borders with the EU, and goaded into crossing.

Most recently, the thousands of people attempting to cross the border into Poland have been repelled via the use of force, while the fast-approaching winter is aggravating concerns for the migrants' welfare.

