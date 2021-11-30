Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

The Riigikogu will start discussing Estonia's positions on the climate package 'Fit for 55' which the government approved last week.

The climate package's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent, by 2030. Once the Riigikogu approves the draft, the state will be able defend its positions at EU level. The package is substantial and doesn't only consider energetics. Transport, agriculture, forestry and land use are also included and every sector has its tasks.

"It's important to reduce emissions to ensure environmental protection. However, it is important that national specificities are taken into account, that goals that are difficult to meet are not set, and that we in Estonia have always maintained such a pragmatic line," Ministry of the Environment deputy chancellor Kristi Klaas said.

The challenge for the transport sector is to pay more attention to public transport.

"In the same way, for example, it means that in the building sector, we need to look at how we can build our buildings more energy-efficiently so that they do not consume as much energy and reduce people's energy bills," Klaas added.

Isamaa MP Heiki Hepner said the positions prepared by the government contain both factual proposals and those which, in his opinion, cannot be agreed upon.

"The government should pay more attention to the so-called carbon customs, i.e. this border trade. It is touched on relatively briefly," Hepner said.

Hepner said that the discussions on the EU's climate package and Estonia's positions could also be broader.

