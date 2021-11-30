Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

News
Public transport.
Public transport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu will start discussing Estonia's positions on the climate package 'Fit for 55' which the government approved last week.

The climate package's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent, by 2030. Once the Riigikogu approves the draft, the state will be able defend its positions at EU level. The package is substantial and doesn't only consider energetics. Transport, agriculture, forestry and land use are also included and every sector has its tasks.

"It's important to reduce emissions to ensure environmental protection. However, it is important that national specificities are taken into account, that goals that are difficult to meet are not set, and that we in Estonia have always maintained such a pragmatic line," Ministry of the Environment deputy chancellor Kristi Klaas said.

The challenge for the transport sector is to pay more attention to public transport.

"In the same way, for example, it means that in the building sector, we need to look at how we can build our buildings more energy-efficiently so that they do not consume as much energy and reduce people's energy bills," Klaas added.

Isamaa MP Heiki Hepner said the positions prepared by the government contain both factual proposals and those which, in his opinion, cannot be agreed upon.

"The government should pay more attention to the so-called carbon customs, i.e. this border trade. It is touched on relatively briefly," Hepner said.

Hepner said that the discussions on the EU's climate package and Estonia's positions could also be broader.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

18:28

Coronavirus testing boosts SYNLAB's profits up five-fold

18:04

Head of Ülemiste mall: Retailers optimistic about spring

17:37

Health minister: Free dental care would mean health care funding reform

17:10

Five potential buyers participating in third auction for T1 Mall of Tallinn

16:42

EDF commander and defense minister not too keen on air defense proposal

16:16

Heritage board director resigns, says decision mutual one with ministry

15:57

Lawyer: Former education minister definitely not pleading guilty

15:45

Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

15:12

Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Positions of view and positions of seats

14:51

Turkish refugee: We must show that we can all live together in Estonia

14:28

Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

13:56

Third quarter economic growth below analysts' expectations

13:28

County hospitals may be cut in future

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

12:58

Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs

12:20

Counties to reduce total bus route kilometers by 2 percent

11:56

Statistics: Retail trade business turnover was €784 million in October

11:24

Estonia sends 50 Defense Forces members to Poland to build border barrier

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

29.11

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

27.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

29.11

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

29.11

AK: Booming economy raises question about bubble potentially breaking

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: