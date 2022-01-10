Ida-Viru County industrial park to develop business airfield near Narva

An airfield in Estonia.
An airfield in Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The Ida-Viru County industrial park foundation is planning to develop a modern airfield near Narva, which could be used by business jets. The development is planned to be completed in at least four years.

Foundation manager Teet Kuusmik said international companies are looking for regions to open their major production factories and high-speed connections are a very important condition.

"If we were to point out an example: an energy company director must get to Narva from Vaasa, Finland, this means several connecting flights, then using public transportation or a rental car to get from Tallinn to Narva. The time cost is critical for some companies and people," Kuusmik said.

The airfield will be developed at a grass field at Olgina, just outside Narva, where hobby pilots and parachutists currently operate. Kuusmik emphasized that the plan is to develop an airfield and not a full airport.

"The investment capacity of an airport is dozens or even hundreds of millions. Our goal today is to develop an airfield, where small aircraft can be hosted for charter flights. It will certainly not be an airport and the air traffic volume will likely be low," the foundation manager said.

The Narva-Jõesuu city government initiated a detail plan of the airfield on behalf of the industrial park foundation in the end of December. At the same time, the foundation is working on drawing up a preliminary project and is collecting funds to complete the airfield and they hope the EU can also play a part in completing the project. The estimated cost of the airfield is up to €2 million.

"The idea is to extend the runway, to construct a paved runway and also develop the necessary infrastructure, where Police and Border Guard Board and customs officials can accept flights from abroad - everything you need to have to accept small aircraft," Kuusmik said, adding that in addition to the airfield itself, industrial parks are looking for developers who would construct apartment buildings in Narva to improve the entrepreneurial environment.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

