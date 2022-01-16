Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

Two foreign media correspondents said on the "Hommik Anuga" morning show that the world only takes a lukewarm interest in events in Estonia as little happens here.

Maris Hellrand works as a correspondent for a lot of foreign television networks. She said that nothing happens automatically and that making sure Estonia is mentioned in the foreign media takes a lot of work. "Estonia is the EU periphery where not a lot of terrible things happen. Bad news is mostly what takes over."

Gustaf Antell works as the Baltic correspondent for YLE Swedish news. He said that while Finland is much closer to Estonia compared to the rest of Europe, the northern neighbor also does not take an avid interest in the country. "Western Europe, UK, Sweden all come first," he explained.

Estonian domestic politics usually fails to make the news outside the country. What sets Estonia apart from other Eastern European and Baltic countries is the digital world. The foreign press also takes an interest in Estonia-Russia relations, while the title of "former Soviet republic" is still often used often when talking about Estonia. Antell said he is also regularly asked to what degree Russians are discriminated against in Estonia.

