Delays expected on Tallinn-Tartu train line until warmer weather arrives

Trains running on the Tallinn-Tartu line will be delayed for several weeks after tracks on a newly repaired section sank. They cannot be fixed until warmer weather arrives.

Kertu Arumetsa, head of the Construction Department of Eesti Raudtee, told ERR there has been subsidence under a bank at Jänese Bridge and train speeds have been limited.

She said it is not possible to fix the problem until the ground thaws. It is expected to be warmer next week.

"If the weather improves now and nothing worse comes, then maybe we'll get things fixed this week. If not, let's keep an eye on the weather," she said.

Rail replacement buses are in operation after the large temperature fluctuations also damaged the welding on the old and new rails. Arumetsa said this happens once or twice a year.

