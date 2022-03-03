Tallinn opens reception, information center for Ukrainians

A reception center to help newly arrived Ukrainians in Estonia opened in Tallinn's Kalamaja district on Wednesday.

The 24/7 center located at Niine 2 is run by the City of Tallinn, the Social Insurance Board, the Estonian Refugee Council and the Police and Border Guard Board.

So far approximately 600 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Estonia, but less than 150 have sought housing. The majority are staying with friends or relatives, the Ministry of Social Affairs' Maarjo Mändmaa told ERR on Wednesday.

More people are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Additionally, jobs can be found or offered on here.

The center can assist people with the following:

Officials of the Police and Border Guard Board advise on the opportunities and requirements for staying and working in Estonia;

Those wishing to stay in Estonia will be able to get a personal identification code (a personal identification code is necessary for receiving different state services and benefits in Estonia);

Finding accommodation and transport to the site of accommodation (three meals a day are offered at the accommodation sites);

The reception centre provides refugees with smartcards that allow for the free use of the public transport system in Tallinn (the passenger has to wave the smartcard near a card reader in the buses, trams, trolleybuses and trains servicing Tallinn);

Registering children for placements in schools and kindergartens;

Antigen testing for Covid-19 is provided at the reception centre;

Health advice;

Psychological counseling is provided at the reception center by the Social Insurance Board;

Emergency supplies (personal hygiene items and other primary necessities)

playroom for children;

Hot drinks and ready-to eat meals;

Information on social welfare benefits and services provided in Tallinn;

Free wireless internet (wifi) and a computer to access the internet.

General information

The refugee reception center at Niine 2 in Kalamaja. Source: Tallinn City Government.

Closest tram stop: Põhja puiestee stop

Address: Niine 2, Tallinn

Opening hours: 24/7

Helpline: 1247

Additional information: English, Russian

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!