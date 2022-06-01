Language practice cafes open across Estonia

Free language cafes to practice Estonia will open across Estonia this week, the Integration Foundation said on Wednesday.

Language cafes will be held in Tallinn, Maardu, Narva, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, Narva-Jõesuu, Tartu, Pärnu, and Valga. There is also an online language cafe held twice a week.

The main focus of the session is speaking practice.

"Language cafés are suitable for those language learners who find it difficult to participate in language learning on a weekly basis but want to receive support for independent learning and build up their courage and self-assurance in using Estonian," said Kätlin Kõverik, head of the Counselling Service at the Integration Foundation.

Subjects up for discussion include situations and topics that arise in daily life.

These include introducing yourself, looking for work, self-improvement, communicating with colleagues, traveling, enjoying hobbies, celebrating special occasions and anniversaries, as well as everyday situations, such as attending doctor's appointments and dealing with officials.

Find the schedule here: https://www.integratsioon.ee/en/estonian-language-cafes

