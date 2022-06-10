Gallery: €16 million renovation planned for Tallinn's T1 shopping mall

Tallinn's beleaguered T1 shopping mall will be given a €16 million renovation this summer which will revamp the exterior and add a new side entrance.

The work will see retail space reduced to the first and second floors, the third allocated for hobbies, sports and beauty services and the fourth will continue to be used for entertainment.

There are plans for several sports clubs to open in the mall this fall, including Nikolai Novosjolov's fencing club Le Glaive.

"Construction work will start in the summer and the renovation will be completed by the end of 2023," said CEO Tarmo Hõbe.

Additionally a new entrance will be built on the side of the mall which faces the railway line.

T1 opened in 2018, was declared bankrupt in 2021 and sold at auction for €55 million earlier this year. 

It is now owned and operated by the investment company Lintgen OÜ.

Editor: Helen Wright

