Clyde Kull: State security clearance denial unjustified

Clyde Kull.
Clyde Kull. Source: Marko Mumm / Välisministeerium
On Tuesday the Tallinn Administrative Court heard the complaint filed by Estonia's longest-serving diplomat Clyde Kull against the Internal Security Service (ISS), who refused to extend his security clearance. The decision is due by July 15. Kull may face charges in relation to suspicions concern embezzlement by an official and the mishandling of classified foreign information

"Since I began working for the Estonian foreign service thirty years ago, my security clearance has been renewed at least eight times through the spring of 2021. I have devoted my entire 30-years of foreign service to the benefit of the Republic of Estonia and I can assure you that I have not provided any substantive or formal cause for the refusal of my state secrets clearance renewal," wrote Kull on Tuesday, before the beginning of the hearing, in his media address.

Kull stated that a security clearance is necessary for diplomatic duties. "Following the decision of the Estonian Internal Security Service not to renew my state secrets clearance on May 18 2021, I was recalled by presidential order on May 20 from my position as ambassador to France and the OECD. I am confident that a fundamental misunderstanding has occurred, and I seek to defend my legal rights," Kull wrote.

Kull's lawyers filed the complaint with the Tallinn Administrative Court against the police's refusal to prolong Kull's state secrets clearance on June 17 2021, but it was dismissed on December 17. "The court decided that since I no longer hold a post needing access to state secrets, there is no grounds for evaluating the appeal," Kull explained.

Kull's lawers, Aivar and Marko Pilv, filed an appeal to the Tallinn District Court, where it was upheld and the case was sent again to the Tallinn Administrative Court for substantive review.

The court will rule on Kull's appeal on July 15.

Separately, the prosecutor's office has been investigating Kull on suspicions of embezzlement (pertaining to representational costs) and alleged breach of state secrets.

The prosecutor's office has not yet completed the preliminary investigation into the first suspicion, embezzlement. The concern about state secrets has now been lifted.

Kull has previously stated that the public prosecutor's office and the Estonian Internal Security Service have ruined his career.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

