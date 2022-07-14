Gallery: Ott Tänak in third place going into Rally Estonia day three

Ott Tänak has improved on his fifth place position for Hyundai at the start of day two of WRC Rally Estonia, two places, to third. Series leader Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota) is in the lead, with Welshman Craig Breen (Toyota) in second (+11.7 seconds).

Tänak is 44.3 seconds behind the race leader, at his home event.

Heavy rain was experienced in the latter part of the day's events, which started at 7.45 a.m. and ended nearly 12 hours later, though the morning was dry.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were also hit by a heater issue, which caused the windshield on the Hyundai i20 to mist over.

Rally Estonia standings after Friday's stages. Source: WRC

The pair were as high as second, despite Tänak reporting handling issues, coming into lunch but fell foul of hybrid regulations Friday morning and experienced a time penalty.

Tänak has expressed reservations about the new rules, in place for the first time for the 2022 season and which require switching to a hybrid drive-chain when driving in pre-set zones, in the past.

Evans had dominated the morning's events and won all four stages, only for Rovanperä to prevail after lunch.

Meanwhile, Irishman Craig Breen (M-Sport Ford) had to sit out the rest of the day after breaking his suspension in the first stage of the morning. Breen had won the opening stage on Thursday evening.

Another driver, New Zealander Hayden Paddon, who drives for Hyundai, had to drop out of the event altogether, after testing positive for Covid.

The race weekend continues Saturday with eight stages, the first starting at 9.03 a.m., in Elva, Tartu County.

Thursday, July 14

Thursday saw the start of Rally Estonia, round seven of the 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC), with local hero Ott Tänak competing for Hyundai. The event is a full WRC race for the third time.

Irishman Craig Breen won the evening stage, the first to be held before spectators and a short, 1.66km track outing around the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, on the site of a former airfield. The stage started just before 8.40 p.m. Thursday, while weather conditions had been wet much of the day.,

Positions in Stage One of Rally Estonia, July 14 2022. Source: WRC

Finn Esapekka Lappi put in the fastest time at Thursday morning's test run, while Tänak finished third– in his fourth pass, Anett Kontaveit swapped a racquet and balls for a navigation card and was co-driver!

Results of Rally Estonia opening test, Thursday, July 14 2022. Source: WRC

Before the race

Tänak said ahead of the race that: "Naturally I personally would like to drive for victory at home, but our focus is mostly on being able to get to be finishing rallies without too much stress, compared with our competitors ... We certainly do not have a strong position, but we will give our maximum contribution towards a result."

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja have won one race so far this season, in Sardinia in early June, and lie in third place in the championship standings.

In addition to being a full WRC event, a status first achieved with the 2020 event, the race is also stage four of the domestic rally championship.

Principal organizer Urmo Aava told ERR on Wednesday that: "As of the start, there are 42 WRC crews, 66 crews involved the Estonian championship, plus about 3,500 people are taking part in the rally's organization this weekend. This is quite a large number of people."

Finn Kalle Rovanperä currently leads the table by a comfortable margin on 145 points, having won four out of six stages, followed by Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Belgian Thierry Neuville, and then Tänak himself, tied on points (62) with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta.

Tänak has won on his home track several times, both prior to the race being a full calendar event (it was a promotional event in 2019 and became a full calendar race a year later, when it marked a return from several months' hiatus in competition due to the Covid pandemic, and was won by Tänak again), but last year the Estonian had to pull out on the Friday due to a flat tire and the victory went to Rovanperä.

The Rally Estonia stages schedule, with distances in kilometers and start times in local Estonian time, 24 hour clock, is as follows (completed stages in italics, plus stage winner's name).

Thursday, July 14:

9.01 - Test run Abissaare (6,23 km)

20.38 - SS1 ERM 1 (1,66 km) BREEN

Friday, July 15:

7.45 - SS2 Peipsiääre 1 (24.35 km) EVANS

8.43 - SS3 Mustvee 1 (17.09 km) EVANS

10.26 - SS4 Raanitsa 1 (21.45 km) EVANS

11.29 - SS5 Vastsemõisa 1 (6.70 km) EVANS

13.38 - Maintenance break

15.16 - SS6 Peipsiääre 2 (24.35 km) ROVANPERÄ

16.14 - SS7 Mustvee 2 (17.09 km) ROVANPERÄ

17.57 - SS8 Raanitsa 2 (21.45 km) ROVANPERÄ

19.00 - SS9 Vastsemõisa 2 (6.70 km) ROVANPERÄ

Saturday, July 16:

9.03 - SS10 Elva 1 (11.73 km)

10.16 - SS11 Mäeküla 1 (10.27 km)

11.08 - SS12 Otepää 1 (17.08 km)

12.02 - SS13 Neeruti 1 (7.60 km)

13.50 - Maintenance break

15.08 - SS14 Elva 2 (11.73 km)

16.16 - SS15 Mäeküla 2 (10.27 km)

17.08 - SS16 Otepää 2 (17.08 km)

18.02 - SS17 Neeruti 2 (7.60 km)

19.08 - SS18 ERM 2 (1.66 km)

Sunday, July 17 :

6.48 - SS19 Raadi 1 (6.56 km)

8.16 - SS20 Kanepi 1 (16.48 km)

9.08 - SS21 Kambja 1 (15.95 km)

11.00 - SS2 Raadi 2 (6.56 km)

12.28 - SS23 Kanepi 2 (16.48 km)

14.18 - SS24 Kambja 2 (15.95 km)

Rain is forecast for Thursday and much of race weekend.

Readers with Estonian can follow a live-blog here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!