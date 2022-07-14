Tänak third in rainy Rally Estonia opening speed test

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the Hyundai i20 in their home country.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the Hyundai i20 in their home country. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Thursday sees the start of Rally Estonia, round seven of the 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC), with local hero Ott Tänak competing for Hyundai. The event is a full WRC race for the third time.

A test run took place from 9.01 a.m. Thursday, which Tänak finished second in with a time of 3.00.01, in rainy conditions in South Estonia.

Results of Rally Estonia opening test, Thursday, July 14 2022. Source: WRC

The first spectator stage proper starts at 8.38 p.m., on the former Raadi airfield, just outside Tartu, present-day home of the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Tänak said ahead of the race that: "Naturally I personally would like to drive for victory at home, but our focus is mostly on being able to get to be finishing rallies without too much stress, compared with our competitors ... We certainly do not have a strong position, but we will give our maximum contribution towards a result."

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja have won one race so far this season, in Sardinia in early June, and lie in third place in the championship standings.

In addition to being a full WRC event, a status first achieved with the 2020 event, the race is also stage four of the domestic rally championship.

Principal organizer Urmo Aava told ERR on Wednesday that: "As of the start, there are 42 WRC crews, 66 crews involved the Estonian championship, plus about 3,500 people are taking part in the rally's organization this weekend. This is quite a large number of people."

Finn Kalle Rovanperä currently leads the table by a comfortable margin on 145 points, having won four out of six stages, followed by Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Belgian Thierry Neuville, and then Tänak himself, tied on points (62) with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta.

Tänak has won on his home track several times, both prior to the race being a full calendar event (it was a promotional event in 2019 and became a full calendar race a year later, when it marked a return from several months' hiatus in competition due to the Covid pandemic, and was won by Tänak again), but last year the Estonian had to pull out on the Friday due to a flat tire and the victory went to Rovanperä.

The Rally Estonia stages schedule, with distances in kilometers and start times in local Estonian time, 24 hour clock, is as follows (completed stages in italics).

Thursday, July 14:
9.01 - Test run Abissaare (6,23 km)
20.38 - SS1 ERM 1 (1,66 km)

Friday, July 15:
7.45 - SS2 Peipsiääre 1 (24.35 km)
8.43 - SS3 Mustvee 1 (17.09 km)
10.26 - SS4 Raanitsa 1 (21.45 km)
11.29 - SS5 Vastsemõisa 1 (6.70 km)
13.38 - Maintenance break
15.16 - SS6 Peipsiääre 2 (24.35 km)
16.14 - SS7 Mustvee 2 (17.09 km)
17.57 - SS8 Raanitsa 2 (21.45 km)
9.00 - SS9 Vastsemõisa 2 (6.70 km)

Saturday, July 16:
9.03 - SS10 Elva 1 (11.73 km)
10.16 - SS11 Mäeküla 1 (10.27 km)
11.08 - SS12 Otepää 1 (17.08 km)
12.02 - SS13 Neeruti 1 (7.60 km)
13.50 - Maintenance break
15.08 - SS14 Elva 2 (11.73 km)
16.16 - SS15 Mäeküla 2 (10.27 km)
17.08 - SS16 Otepää 2 (17.08 km)
18.02 - SS17 Neeruti 2 (7.60 km)
19.08 - SS18 ERM 2 (1.66 km)

Sunday, July 17 :
6.48 - SS19 Raadi 1 (6.56 km)
8.16 - SS20 Kanepi 1 (16.48 km)
9.08 - SS21 Kambja 1 (15.95 km)
11.00 - SS2 Raadi 2 (6.56 km)
12.28 - SS23 Kanepi 2 (16.48 km)
14.18 - SS24 Kambja 2 (15.95 km)

Rain is forecast for Thursday and much of race weekend.

Readers with Estonian can follow a live-blog here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

