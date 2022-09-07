Eesti 200 to announce chairman candidates in coming days

News
Kristina Kallas and Lauri Hussar. Estonia 200's support increased.
Kristina Kallas and Lauri Hussar. Estonia 200's support increased. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Candidates for the chairman of Eesti 200 will be announced within the next week in advance of the general assembly in mid-October. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid, who has been linked to the party, said she has no plans to enter politics.

"The deadline for submitting candidates is September 15. I would like and hope that there will be more candidates in addition to me, so that we can hold a debate within the party," Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas told ERR on Wednesday.

When asked if he knows of other possible candidates, Kallas replied that he did not want to speculate on this topic. "We have people in the party who are fully capable of leading the party. And I hope they will run," she said.

Kallas said she could not say if an outside candidate, who is not a party member, would put themselves forward.

Asked about Kaljulaid possibly joining the party she said: "That decision will continue to be made by Kersti Kaljulaid."

The former president denied she will be entering domestic politics.

"I have said the whole time, and for quite a long time, that what journalists say to each other does not necessarily have anything to do with the [real] world. At the moment, I do not have such a plan. I have spoken completely honestly — every day someone asks. Currently, there is no such plan," she emphasized.

Margus Tsahkna, party co-founder and board member, told ERR he will definitely not run for the position.

Board member Marek Reinaas gave a vaguer answer and said he had until September 15 to decide. "This opportunity comes up once every two years, so you have to think about it seriously," he said.

He said he hoped there would be several candidates as the election is next year and the party has a chance to enter the Riigikogu and next government.

The general assembly will be held on October 15 and the chairman and board will be elected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:47

Estonia's top cultural organizations call for wage rises to support sector

19:17

Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

18:53

Utilitas gets green-light to use natural gas in district heating production

18:23

Reinsalu: NB8 must advocate for Ukrainian weapons aid, harsher sanctions

17:51

State's island ferry tender to take environmental considerations on board

17:19

Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem sign midfielder Palumets from Paide

16:55

Ligi on leaving central bank supervisory board: My will not decisive here

16:49

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

16:42

Eesti 200 to announce chairman candidates in coming days

16:39

Health Board buys new cold storage units due to Moderna vial changes

Watch again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: