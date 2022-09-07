Eesti 200 to announce chairman candidates in coming days

Candidates for the chairman of Eesti 200 will be announced within the next week in advance of the general assembly in mid-October. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid, who has been linked to the party, said she has no plans to enter politics.

"The deadline for submitting candidates is September 15. I would like and hope that there will be more candidates in addition to me, so that we can hold a debate within the party," Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas told ERR on Wednesday.

When asked if he knows of other possible candidates, Kallas replied that he did not want to speculate on this topic. "We have people in the party who are fully capable of leading the party. And I hope they will run," she said.

Kallas said she could not say if an outside candidate, who is not a party member, would put themselves forward.

Asked about Kaljulaid possibly joining the party she said: "That decision will continue to be made by Kersti Kaljulaid."

The former president denied she will be entering domestic politics.

"I have said the whole time, and for quite a long time, that what journalists say to each other does not necessarily have anything to do with the [real] world. At the moment, I do not have such a plan. I have spoken completely honestly — every day someone asks. Currently, there is no such plan," she emphasized.

Margus Tsahkna, party co-founder and board member, told ERR he will definitely not run for the position.

Board member Marek Reinaas gave a vaguer answer and said he had until September 15 to decide. "This opportunity comes up once every two years, so you have to think about it seriously," he said.

He said he hoped there would be several candidates as the election is next year and the party has a chance to enter the Riigikogu and next government.

The general assembly will be held on October 15 and the chairman and board will be elected.

