Long-serving Tallinn official Valdmann to step down on September 30

Ain Valdmann, who has been head of Tallinn's Environmental and Utilities Department since 1997, will step down from his role at his own request, on September 30, the Tallinn City Government announced on Wednesday.

In addition to compensation for unused vacation days, Valdmann, who announced his resignation at the end of June, will also be granted an allowance of six months' basic salary, equal to €33,000.

Deputy head of the Environmental and Utilities Department Tarmo Sulg, will assume Valdmann's duties on a temporary basis until a full-time replacement is appointed.

Valdmann has spent over 40 years working for the City of Tallinn, joining the municipal system in 1976. Between 1977 to 1991, he worked in various roles including head of the city's Planning Department and chief engineer. Valdmann was also deputy mayor of Mustamäe between 1993 and 1995.

Valdmann's 40-year stint at Tallinn City council makes him one of the city's longest-serving civil servants. Earlier this year, Andres Pajula, head of the city's Education Board, announced his resignation after almost 20 years in the post. The city paid Pajula a severance package of €29,400.

