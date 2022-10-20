Tallinna FC Cosmos clinch indoor football super cup

The competition heralds the start of the season proper, which begins October 22.

Cosmos are reigning league champions and took the lead in the ninth minute (Juan Romero), the only score of the first half.

Romero was on target again early on in the second half, while Olekandr Sorokin also scored twice, while Jaroslav Lebed sealed the deal with the final goal, on the 38th minute.

While ex-Viimsi man Dmitri Gabenko kept a clean sheet for Cosmos, the latter employed a rush goalie tactic in the last few minutes, meaning the last two goals went into an empty net.

Cosmos next meet Rummu Dünamo at the Kohila Sports Hall in the first game of the season proper, on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!