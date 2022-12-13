Gasoline prices drop below €1.7 per liter for first time since March

Gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level since March.

Both cost €1.699 per liter at gas stations in Tallinn, a fall of six cents since Monday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Global oil prices have dipped in recent weeks. One reason is China's strict coronavirus restrictions which reduced demand.

However, prices are rebounding after the Chinese Communist Party announced it planned to loosen the rules.

Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday to trade at $79.03 a barrel.

--

