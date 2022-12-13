Gasoline prices drop below €1.7 per liter for first time since March

News
Gasoline prices on December 13, 2022.
Gasoline prices on December 13, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level since March.

Both cost €1.699 per liter at gas stations in Tallinn, a fall of six cents since Monday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Global oil prices have dipped in recent weeks. One reason is China's strict coronavirus restrictions which reduced demand.

However, prices are rebounding after the Chinese Communist Party announced it planned to loosen the rules.

Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday to trade at $79.03 a barrel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:47

Finance Ministry: Increased tax receipts reduced state budget deficit

20:25

Danske Bank pleads guilty to resolve Estonia money-laundering investigation

19:33

Narva Museum seeking new home for Vladimir Lenin statue

18:50

Gasoline prices drop below €1.7 per liter for first time since March

17:56

Isamaa proposes annual €5,000 income tax-free threshold policy per child

17:50

HKScan to sell Baltic subsidiaries for €90 million

17:27

Saaremaa sees deepest snowfall after storm Birgit

17:20

Difficult road conditions Tuesday afternoon as more snow expected overnight

17:01

Paide hospital, 1,000 households briefly lose power Tuesday afternoon

16:45

Mayor: Saaremaa electricity network will not be fixed before Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn Updated

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

12.12

Transport Administration: Driving not recommended on Tuesday

11.12

Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday

12.12

Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

15:30

Estonia joins Eastern European states in protesting Macron remarks

12.12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: