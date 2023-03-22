Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

News
An already-open two-lane stretch of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway.
An already-open two-lane stretch of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Maintenance and upkeep will be the new coalition's priorities when it comes to road building, it was said after negotiations on Wednesday. New building projects are assumed to be unlikely.

Both Reform and Eesti 200 included building new roads in their manifestos before the election.

But after discussions on Tuesday, an agreement has been reached to focus on existing roads.

"The road maintenance plan should go ahead so that we can adequately maintain the roads we have already built. And, where possible, either 2+2 or 2+1 sections should be built as needed, with the aim of increasing road safety," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

As maintenance costs several hundred million euros each year, and costs are only rising, funding will not be allocated to developing new construction projects.

Kaja Kallas and Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) said it has been agreed old debts need to be paid off first.

"First, we will allocate the extra money that is currently needed for road maintenance and upkeep, and we will go ahead with the existing developments when it becomes clear in the budget negotiations that there are additional funds. Then we will be able to talk about new sections, but for the moment we have not made a decision," she said.

Eesti 200's Marek Reinaas said the focus is on repairing existing faults.

"And then to see if we can also find ways to invest in the construction of at least 1+2 new roads in Pärnu, Tartu, Narva," he said.

Road building funding has been discussed for years by the sector, who say money needs to be allocated to developing existing networks.

Marek Reinaas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Chairman of the board of the road builder Verston Veiko Veskimäe said the previous government put too little money into the area and now targets will be missed.

Coalition negotiations continue.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: