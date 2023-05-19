Saturday's Maijooks sees road closures in Tallinn's Pirita district

Saturday morning sees the annual LHV Maijooks ('May run') women-only running event take place in the Pirita district of Tallinn, which will mean reduced traffic options while the race is ongoing.

Pirita tee, a major northeast-southwest thoroughfare running along the shore of Tallinn Bay, from central Tallinn to Pirita onward to Viimsi will see two of its lanes closed, and the other two remaining open to two-way traffic.

Buses 1, 5, 6, 8, 34 and 38 will run between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. on a free schedule, meaning they come when they come, while the number 5 and number 6 buses will take a detour during that time, via Rummu tee.

The start/finish line as per tradition is the Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak), so the area in this vicinity will be busy Saturday morning to afternoon in any case.

The 3km girls' run starts at 11 a.m., while the main 7km race starts at 1 p.m.

Maijooks in progress. Source: LHV Maijooks

The two lanes normally north-bound and further inland from the shoreline will be closed.

Other roads will be affected as follows, closed while runners are passing through (see map below):

-Kose tee between Pirita and Urva, and Tuulenurga, Lepa and Lepa Põik (1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.).

-Maarjamäe tee (10.55–11.30 a.m. and again 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

-Vana-Pirita tee from the Song Festival Grounds north to the National History Museum (10.50–11.15 a.m. and again 12.50–1.15 p.m.).

Traffic will be regulated by volunteers and security personnel, with residents, emergency vehicles and public transport to be let through where necessary.

Organizers advise those taking part or watching to travel by public transport or on foot/bike.

Traffic organization during Maijooks, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Source: jooks.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!