Tuesday's weather in Estonia getting warmer and warmer

Summer has well and truly arrived in Estonia, with Tuesday's weather to be clear, sunny, and with temperatures as high as 26C daytime.

After a clear night with temperatures in the single figures inland, up to 14C near the coast, Tuesday morning brings temperatures of 15-17C and again clear skies nationwide.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Source: ERR

The only change during the day is that the light breezes will wheel round from South to North – temperatures will be 20-25C, dropping just a couple of degrees in the evening.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Source: ERR

The same conditions are set to continue during the week, with only light cloud appearing going into the weekend, and temperatures will rise further, to an average of 27C mid-week daytime, and 15C at night by the weekend.

Evening weather forecast for Estonia, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Source: ERR

It is still slightly too early to say if these conditions will last through to the mid-summer break (June 22-24).

Four-day weather prognosis in Estonia, Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 17, 2023. Source: ERR

--

