Police: Emergency services must be able to reach Tallinn's Musumägi quicker

Police in the capital want to make it easier and faster for law enforcement agencies to reach Musumägi in Kesklinn to prevent misdemeanors, crimes, and intervene if necessary.

Musumägi, a small park, is located on the edge of the Old Town, overlooks the flower market, and is next to Mcdonald's. It is a popular place for young people to meet and spend time during summer.

Ida-Harju police precinct's Ivar Saar has approached Tallinn City Council and Kesklinn elder Monika Haukanõmme with a proposal to make the area more accessible to the police and ambulances.

"Police statistics show that, contrary to expectations, Musumägi has attracted more people to the area who are not intent on behaving well," Saar wrote.

In the first nine months of last year, 20 misdemeanors were recorded. Nine of these were committed by minors and the majority by people who had consumed alcohol.

There were 13 crimes, eight of which involved physical abuse and two of which involved minors.

In comparison, nine misdemeanors and 12 crimes have been committed in the first six months of 2023. Nine of these involved physical abuses.

Saare suggested access for emergency vehicles could be improved from Pärnu mnt by making it easier to mount the sidewalk.

He said, hopefully, there would be no need to undertake large-scale planning to make the improvements.

--

