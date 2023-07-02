Gallery: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

News
Open gallery
195 photos
News

The XIII Youth Song Festival concert "Püha on maa" ("Sacred is the Land") is taking place in Tallinn this Sunday. The Song Festival Arch features 778 choirs and 23,139 singers and musicians. The choirs and bands taking part were instructed by 657 conductors.

The opening joint choir is made up of 362 choirs and 11,900 singers, while the final joint choir has 326 choirs and 10,700 singers.

In addition to the festival's art director Pärt Uusberg, the artistic team includes head of small children's choirs Maret Poll, head of children's choirs Ave Sopp, head of boys' choirs Kuldar Schütz, head of girls' choirs Aarne Saluveer, head of young men's choirs Kuno Kerge, head of mixed choirs Valter Soosalu, head of brass bands Riivo Jõgi and head of symphony orchestras Jüri-Ruut Kangur.

The XIII Youth Song Festival's music director is Kersti Seitam and director Uku Uusberg. The concert should end at around 9 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:55

Photos: Yacht that went onto shallows washes ashore in Narva-Jõesuu

19:45

Gallery: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

13:46

Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center to be run by Mati Lukas

13:27

ERR Ukraine: Every meter liberated means less fighting

13:09

Jaanus Purga and Peep Peterson candidates for Ida-Viru representative

11:34

Live: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

11:14

Head of new association: Car owners have been squeezed for long enough

10:29

Tartu company to recycle cigarette butts

10:02

Ukrainian media: Slava Ukraini partner's offices searched in Lviv

01.07

Gallery and video: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.07

Gallery and video: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

30.06

Tallinn buys three hundred €5,000 shade trees

11:34

Live: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

01.07

Watch again: Folk music celebration in Freedom Square in Tallinn

30.06

Watch again: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

29.06

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

01.07

After losing Riigikogu election Stalnuhhin plans to teach Estonian in Narva

30.06

Fine for schools delaying Estonian-language transition rises to €10,000

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: