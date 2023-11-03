Longtime MP, former minister Kaia Iva dies after serious illness

News
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Longtime politician, economist, and educator Kaia Iva died on Thursday aged 59 after a long and serious illness, local newspaper Järva Teataja reported.

Iva was a member of the Riigikogu between 2007-2015 and Minister of Social Protection during Jüri Ratas' first government spanning 2016-2019. She was a member of the Isamaa Party between 1999-2019.

Born in Türi, she also played a significant role in local politics holding the title of mayor of Türi between 2002-2005 and was also a member of the local council.

Iva, graduated as a mathematics and physics teacher from the Tallinn Pedagogical Institute and worked for a long time as a teacher and head teacher at Türi 2 High School.

She was also the manager of the Järva County branch of the insurance group Nordika Kindlustus and the manager of the advertising department of Järva Teataja Kirjastuse.

Kaia Iva will be mourned by her husband and three children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:09

EDF colonel: Russia hoping for success on propaganda front

16:05

Heritage Board surprised by Tallinn's plan for Linnahall area

15:30

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

15:00

Ahtri tanäv's northern section to reopen on Monday

14:35

Taiwanese FM attending seminar in Estonia next week

14:07

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

14:02

MEP Toom: Claims of Center Russification by former party leader not just

13:27

Longtime MP, former minister Kaia Iva dies after serious illness

13:00

German finance minister: European countries should reduce their debt burden

12:31

Cold spring spoils Estonia's wine grape harvest

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

09:15

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

14:07

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

02.11

Researcher: Imposing 'innocent passage' in Gulf of Finland impossible

02.11

Criminals extradited from Estonia recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine

11:56

Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: