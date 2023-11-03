Longtime MP, former minister Kaia Iva dies after serious illness

Longtime politician, economist, and educator Kaia Iva died on Thursday aged 59 after a long and serious illness, local newspaper Järva Teataja reported.

Iva was a member of the Riigikogu between 2007-2015 and Minister of Social Protection during Jüri Ratas' first government spanning 2016-2019. She was a member of the Isamaa Party between 1999-2019.

Born in Türi, she also played a significant role in local politics holding the title of mayor of Türi between 2002-2005 and was also a member of the local council.

Iva, graduated as a mathematics and physics teacher from the Tallinn Pedagogical Institute and worked for a long time as a teacher and head teacher at Türi 2 High School.

She was also the manager of the Järva County branch of the insurance group Nordika Kindlustus and the manager of the advertising department of Järva Teataja Kirjastuse.

Kaia Iva will be mourned by her husband and three children.

