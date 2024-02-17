X

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

News
Photo: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul took place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, on February 17, and featured a shortlist of 10 entries. The Estonian Song 2024 final was won by 5miinust & Puuluup.

Eesti Laul 2024 won 5miinust & Puuluup. Ollie came second. Third place went to Nele-Liis Vaiksoo.

5miinust ja Puuluup. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The places were distributed as follows:

  1. 5miinust & Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"
  2. Ollie "My Friend"
  3. Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää"
  4. Daniel Levi "Over the Moon"
  5. Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin"
  6. Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up"
  7. Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now"
  8. Uudo Sepp ja Sarah Murray
  9. Peter Põder "Korra veel"
  10. Brother Apollo "Bad Boy"

Two rounds of voting were held to determine the winner, who will represent Estonia at the Eurovision semifinals (and grand final) in Malmö, Sweden in May.

See the gallery from the finals below.

Ollie, Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, and 5miinust & Puuluup all made the top three of the ranking based on the scores of the international jury. The jury gave the highest score to 5miinust & Puuluup and the highest score to Nele-Liis Vaiksoo. Carlos Ukareda, Daniel Levi and Ollie received maximum points once.

The jury members included William Lee Adams (UK), Ole Tøpholm (Denmark), Anna Sahlene (Sweden), Julian Gutierrez (France), Andrew Rogers (UK), Annely Peebo (Austria/Estonia), Henkka Remes (Finland), Liam Clark (Australia) and Thorunn Larusdottir (Iceland).

The winner was decided in two rounds of voting. In the first round, the results of the international jury and the telephone vote were combined. In the second round, or super-final, the winner was decided by a telephone vote between the three finalists.

Estonian Song 2024 final line-up with ballot numbers

  1. Brother Apollo "Bad Boy" 90070012.
  2. Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up" 90070023.
  3. Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now" 90070034.
  4. Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin" 90070045.
  5. OLLIE "My Friend" 90070056.
  6. Daniel Levi "Over the Moon" 90070067.
  7. Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray "Still Love" 90070078.
  8. Peter Põder "Korra veel" 90070089.
  9. 5miinust & Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" 900700910.
  10. Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää" 9007010

See the top three acts below.

5miinust & Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"

Ollie "My Friend"

Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää"

Watch again full concert here: Part I

Watch again full concert here: Part II

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

