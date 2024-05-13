Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

News
Electric lights.
Electric lights. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Electricity prices in Estonia are to spike on Monday morning, while the average day's price will be around three times higher than Sunday's.

On Sunday, the price of electricity had dropped below zero on the NordPool exchange between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for Estonia's price area, meaning a negative value.

However, Monday's €122.61 is over three times higher than the average for the whole of Sunday (€40.03), while between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. today, the NordPool price will be as high as €397.98 per MWh.

In the afternoon, hourly rates will range between €45 and €65 per Mwh and start to climb after that, spiking at €133.43 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

NordPool electricity prices in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania are the same on Monday as they are for Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:24

Private healthcare growing thanks to EHIF contracts, private insurance

11:58

Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition takes over abandoned building in Tallinn

11:20

State procurement could help Estonia begin production of attack drones

10:55

Harno green skills program merely ticking boxes, critics say

10:42

Forest Brother finally laid to rest in Raasiku cemetery

10:01

Britan's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

09:22

Minister awaiting phosphorite feasibility study before meeting with affected residents

08:55

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

08:01

Gallery: Estonia's Eurovision entrants arrive home

07:16

Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

12.05

5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

12.05

Estonia's neighbors to change their alcohol policies

12.05

Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10.05

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

11.05

Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

12.05

Kaija Teemägi: Generation Alpha takes to the labor market

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo