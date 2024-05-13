Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

Electricity prices in Estonia are to spike on Monday morning, while the average day's price will be around three times higher than Sunday's.

On Sunday, the price of electricity had dropped below zero on the NordPool exchange between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for Estonia's price area, meaning a negative value.

However, Monday's €122.61 is over three times higher than the average for the whole of Sunday (€40.03), while between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. today, the NordPool price will be as high as €397.98 per MWh.

In the afternoon, hourly rates will range between €45 and €65 per Mwh and start to climb after that, spiking at €133.43 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

NordPool electricity prices in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania are the same on Monday as they are for Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!