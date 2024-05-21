Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) made false claims when he said that Jana Toom went against the Estonian state when she was looking for lawyers to represent the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), said Center Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart on Tuesday.

Läänemets has made serious accusations that ignore the facts, contain outright lies and unfoundedly damage the reputation of both the Party and its members, said Kõlvart. He said the SDE chairman should retract the false allegations.

Kõlvart said the accusation that Toom has started to defend the Kremlin regime and the Moscow Patriarch is false.

"Jana Toom mediated legal aid services for the Pühtitsa Convent. This was necessary for the monastery in a situation where the Ministry of the Interior had hired the law firm Ellex Raidla to advise the ministry on matters related to the status and legal status of the MPEÕK," Kõlvart said.

Jana Toom. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The former mayor of Tallinn said Läänemets' claim that providing legal aid to the Pühtitsa Convent is an act against the state is reminiscent of another state system, not the rule of law.

"The rule of law also means the right to legal protection. Lauri Läänemets does not respect the principles of separation of powers and the rule of law and puts his personal political ambitions above those of the state," he said.

Kõlvart added that Läänemets made false claims when he claimed MEP Jana Toom protects the Kremlin and hires lawyers.

"Neither the Center Party nor Jana Toom are involved in paying the legal aid costs of the Pühtitsa Monastery. We are waiting for the minister of the interior to refute our false claims," ​​Kõlvart said.

Kuremäe Convent. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

On Monday, lawyers Steven-Hristo Evestus and Artur Knjazev, hired as MPEÕK's representatives, also objected to what Läänemets said.

On May 6, the Riigikogu recognized the Russian Orthodox Church as an institution supporting the war in Ukraine.

Läänemets wants MPEÕK to leave the Moscow Patriarchate and has called for MPEÕK to recognize Patriarch Kirill statements as "heresy".

