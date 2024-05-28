Estonian creative unions: Private copyright taxes must rise

Several associations including the Estonian Authors' Society and the Estonian Performers Association are calling for the minister of justice to raise copyright taxes. This could lead to a small price increase for consumers.

The organizations wrote to the Minister of Justice Madis Timpson (Reform) saying that compensation for private copyright is too low and needs to rise.

"As the new payment rates will come into motion no earlier than 2025, then it is important to consider the 2025 increase of fees, inflation, and the increase of the average wage, and to collect at least 50 percent more fees than in 2023, so at least €2.3 million by 2025," they wrote in a letter.

The organizations suggested the fees on the recording systems or carriers used to make copies for audiovisuals rather than sound recordings should increase 1.6 times, and the fees from recording devices or carriers used to make more copies of sound recordings should rise by 1.4 times.

According to the Copyright Act, the user has the right to reproduce a work or the sound recording of a work for their personal needs, and the author, as well as the performer, phonogram producer, and producer of the original film recording have the right to receive fees for the use their work.

The government sets the framework and fees.

The petition has been signed by the Estonian Authors' Society, the Estonian Performers Association, the Estonian Association of the Phonogram Producers, The Estonian Association of Audiovisual Authors, the Estonian Film Industry Cluster, and the Estonian Actors' Association.

