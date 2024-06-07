Poll: SDE, Isamaa on track for two EP mandates each

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa are on course to win two seats each in the European Parliament elections, a new poll by Norstat and Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut shows.

In the online survey of 1,302 respondents conducted between June 4-6, SDE was the most popular (21.6 percent support), followed by Isamaa (20.9 percent), Reform (16.8 percent) and EKRE (16.7 percent).

All of the other parties had a rating of below 10 percent: Center (9.1 percent), Parempoolsed (6.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (3.3 percent).

Compared to Norstat's survey at the end of May, Parempoolsed saw the biggest change with an increase of 2.1 percentage points. Eesti 200 decreased by 1.4 percentage points.