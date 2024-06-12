Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

The European Choral Association's "Leading Voices" gathering will take place in Estonia in July 2025 bringing together enthusiasts from around the world.

"Leading Voices" brings together choral leaders, music teachers, vocal coaches, professional choral singers, choral composers, and managers. The event in Tallinn will hold more than 50 sessions with approximately 40 performers and highly rated concerts from schools and bands worldwide.

The symposium's main location will be the Estonian Music and Theater Academy with the expectance of around 400 international performers. The opening concert will be the 2025 Song Festival.

The European Choral Association's International Music Commission will create the program.

"Leading Voices" invites participants to actively investigate, collect, and discuss the broadening and future of choral music. The platform tries to inspire its performers to find new ways to richen and strengthen choral music opportunities and to ensure that choral music remains topical artistically, socially, and from the view of accessibility.

The "Leading Voices" takes place between July 6-10, 2025 and the full program will be published in October 2024.

--

