Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

News
2023 Youth Song Celebration second day.
2023 Youth Song Celebration second day. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

The European Choral Association's "Leading Voices" gathering will take place in Estonia in July 2025 bringing together enthusiasts from around the world.

"Leading Voices" brings together choral leaders, music teachers, vocal coaches, professional choral singers, choral composers, and managers. The event in Tallinn will hold more than 50 sessions with approximately 40 performers and highly rated concerts from schools and bands worldwide.

The symposium's main location will be the Estonian Music and Theater Academy with the expectance of around 400 international performers. The opening concert will be the 2025 Song Festival. 

The European Choral Association's International Music Commission will create the program.

"Leading Voices" invites participants to actively investigate, collect, and discuss the broadening and future of choral music. The platform tries to inspire its performers to find new ways to richen and strengthen choral music opportunities and to ensure that choral music remains topical artistically, socially, and from the view of accessibility.

The "Leading Voices" takes place between July 6-10, 2025 and the full program will be published in October 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Defense ministry permanent secretary to resign

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

15:23

Janar Holm: Tangible railway needed instead of glossy images and false hope

14:55

Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

14:25

Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo