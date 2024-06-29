Estonian TV film series receives European funding

New TV series
New TV series "Detective von Fock" shooting Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian TV series "Detective von Fock" ("Detektiiv von Fock") has been awarded almost €250,000 in funding under a new EU pilot project to promote European productions.

The series, written by Leana Jalukse and Lilian von Keudell, is a coproduction by Estonia, Latvia, and Italy.

The results of the second round of the Eurimages TV series pilot program were announced on Tuesday and nine TV series were allocated support totaling €3,500,000.

Last week, "Detective von Fock" also funding from the European Commission's Creative Europe MEDIA program.

This is the first time a TV series produced in Estonia has received support from both MEDIA and Eurimages.

Along with Zolba Productions TV series "A Girl from Tallinn" ("Tüdruk Tallinnast"), the two productions were awarded almost €600,000 in total.

Eurimages is a cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, established in 1989. Eurimages promotes independent filmmaking by providing financial support to feature-length fiction, animation, and documentary films. In doing so, it encourages co-operation between professionals across Europe.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna, Helen Wright



