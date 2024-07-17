No local bus services to cross Estonian-Latvian border this summer

No cross-border bus services are planned between southern Estonia and northern Latvia this summer. A pilot project has been postponed until 2025.

Public transport companies wanted to launch a two-year program this summer with financial assistance from the European Union. The plan has now been pushed back until approximately next spring.

Problems arose due to the differences in both countries' legislation.

The project aims to test the Valga-Valka, Viljandi-Valmiera, Võru-Aluksne, Kilingi-Nõmme-Valmiera and Pärnu-Ikla-Salacgriva bus lines.

"The Vidzeme region, which is responsible for the development of public transport in the whole of North Latvia, cannot actually finance the extension of existing bus routes across the border, nor can it solve or finance and participate as a co-bidder in public procurement. Latvia's own laws do not allow Vidzeme region to do this, and it is for this reason that this planning region has now approached both the Latvian Transport Administration and the ministry for further instructions," Andrus Kärpuk, head of the Pärnu Public Transport Center, told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"First of all, we need to modify our project proposal according to the guidance we hope to receive, and secondly, we also need to modify the timetable accordingly," he added.

The project will cost nearly €400,000.

