Expert: Putin prioritizes bringing back agents doing Kremlin's bidding abroad

Security expert Rainer Saks said that the Russian president considers it important to bring back security service members who have committed murders and other illegal activities abroad on the Kremlin's orders. Saks also noted that political leaders who dissent are more dangerous to the Russian regime while in prison than in exile, which could have been Russia's motivation for the prisoner exchange.

On Thursday, a prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries took place in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. A total of 24 prisoners and two minors from seven countries were exchanged.

Security expert Rainer Saks said on the radio show "Uudis+" that it is difficult to say who initiated the prisoner exchange.

"Undoubtedly, this is not a logical or natural event but a very extraordinary one, involving many parties from different countries. We do not know the full course of events or how this agreement was technically reached," Saks said.

"What makes this event most extraordinary is that it was not only citizens of Western countries convicted in Russia who were exchanged for Russian citizens convicted or detained in Western countries. Russian citizens without Western citizenship, who we might describe as political prisoners in Russia, were also exchanged," Saks explained.

Saks noted that it was planned to exchange [deceased in custody] Alexei Navalny as well. "His death last year delayed or put the process in doubt. There were rumors that Navalny was planned to be exchanged, but there was no confirmation of this."

Russia has so far only exchanged prisoners convicted in Russian courts, Saks said. "We are talking about citizens, not those with diplomatic status or any other status that allows expulsion."

"Political prisoners in Russia are certainly not insignificant because that is why they are arrested and imprisoned. People like Ilya Yashin and Kara-Murza were arrested at the beginning of the war in Ukraine – it can even be said as a preventive measure," Saks said. "Previously, they had not been imprisoned for long periods."

Saks noted that political prisoners are considered dangerous to the regime by Russia.

"But I think that Russia's tradition in this regard says that it is not possible for a political leader to influence events in Russia while in long-term exile. They lose their influence. And those who have lived in exile for a long time are no longer seen as potential leaders by the Russian people," Saks said.

The expert stated that while these individuals are in prison, they are actually more dangerous to the regime than in exile, which could have been one of Russia's motivations for the prisoner exchange.

Saks also noted that since the Russian president himself has a background in the domestic security service (FSB), which has carried out many murders and other illegal activities abroad, Putin sees it as his duty to bring back those who carried out these operations.

"In such a case, it is possible to continue such operations in the future – if those carrying out the operations see that their fate is being addressed and efforts are made to bring them back to Russia," Saks said.

--

