Diplomat: War in Middle East could pull focus away from Ukraine

War in the Middle East could distract attention away from Ukraine, but Estonia's goal is to keep Russia's full-scale invasion in focus and call for more military aid for Kyiv, said Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk.

"Our responsibility here, including in Estonia, is to keep the focus on Ukraine. This is such a large-scale and extensive war that we cannot allow it to fade from public attention," Kuusk told the foreign affairs TV show "Välisilm" on Monday evening.

"For Western allies, who are also keeping an eye on the Middle East, the question might be about resources — whether to hold something in reserve. Our role, once again, is to emphasize that Ukraine needs everything immediately," he said.

Civilians wll suffer the most in the event of an escalation, and this should worry everyone, the official said.

Kuusk – who was speaking before Israel launched its offensive into Lebanon on Tuesday morning – said Israel's actions would be in self-defense.

Hamas attacked Israel from one side and Hezbollah from the other. "Israel has taken its security very seriously and has done some preparatory work, if you can put it that way. It is possible that they may push into Lebanon to create a buffer zone," he told the show.

In the long term, Israel's goal is to reduce Hezbollah's influence so much that there is no longer a permanent threat from that direction, Kuusk said. "Israel has had to evacuate 60,000 residents from that area. It is a fairly compact country in terms of territory. There isn't much of a rear area, nowhere to retreat to or evacuate."

Kuusk said Iran has financed Hezbollah, Hamas and also the Houthi rebels in Yemen. However, he doubts Iran would intervene in the situation with ground forces.

"Iran will likely continue its asymmetric warfare with Israel. Instability, more broadly, serves Iran's interests. Otherwise, they would not be sending drones or missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine," he said.

The permanent secretary pointed out this could be viewed in a wider context: as a broader struggle between autocratic regimes and Western democracy. "They might see this through the lens of opposing the United States."

The United States is trying to resolve the situation in the Middle East through diplomacy. "How successful will it be? Unfortunately, I have my doubts. In that corner of the world, where the situation is so complex and multifaceted, diplomacy without force simply does not work," said Kuusk.

"If Israel feels that its citizens and territory are threatened, they will make their own decisions and act according to their plans," Kuusk said when asked how much Israel listens to the Americans in this situation. "It is still very, very difficult to persuade them otherwise."

"I believe that the United States will not abandon democracy in the face of autocratic regimes. There is no question about that," he said.

