X!

Diplomat: War in Middle East could pull focus away from Ukraine

News
Kaimo Kuusk
Kaimo Kuusk
News

War in the Middle East could distract attention away from Ukraine, but Estonia's goal is to keep Russia's full-scale invasion in focus and call for more military aid for Kyiv, said Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk.

"Our responsibility here, including in Estonia, is to keep the focus on Ukraine. This is such a large-scale and extensive war that we cannot allow it to fade from public attention," Kuusk told the foreign affairs TV show "Välisilm" on Monday evening.

"For Western allies, who are also keeping an eye on the Middle East, the question might be about resources — whether to hold something in reserve. Our role, once again, is to emphasize that Ukraine needs everything immediately," he said.

Civilians wll suffer the most in the event of an escalation, and this should worry everyone, the official said.

Kuusk – who was speaking before Israel launched its offensive into Lebanon on Tuesday morning – said Israel's actions would be in self-defense.

Hamas attacked Israel from one side and Hezbollah from the other. "Israel has taken its security very seriously and has done some preparatory work, if you can put it that way. It is possible that they may push into Lebanon to create a buffer zone," he told the show.

In the long term, Israel's goal is to reduce Hezbollah's influence so much that there is no longer a permanent threat from that direction, Kuusk said. "Israel has had to evacuate 60,000 residents from that area. It is a fairly compact country in terms of territory. There isn't much of a rear area, nowhere to retreat to or evacuate."

Kuusk said Iran has financed Hezbollah, Hamas and also the Houthi rebels in Yemen. However, he doubts Iran would intervene in the situation with ground forces.

"Iran will likely continue its asymmetric warfare with Israel. Instability, more broadly, serves Iran's interests. Otherwise, they would not be sending drones or missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine," he said.

The permanent secretary pointed out this could be viewed in a wider context: as a broader struggle between autocratic regimes and Western democracy. "They might see this through the lens of opposing the United States."

The United States is trying to resolve the situation in the Middle East through diplomacy. "How successful will it be? Unfortunately, I have my doubts. In that corner of the world, where the situation is so complex and multifaceted, diplomacy without force simply does not work," said Kuusk.

"If Israel feels that its citizens and territory are threatened, they will make their own decisions and act according to their plans," Kuusk said when asked how much Israel listens to the Americans in this situation. "It is still very, very difficult to persuade them otherwise."

"I believe that the United States will not abandon democracy in the face of autocratic regimes. There is no question about that," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Välisilm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:46

Juhan Parts: The coalition is down to its pants and vest on climate policy

16:16

City of Tallinn: Food festival tried to dodge reusable container rules

15:47

Estonian expert: Three possible outcomes for Israel's latest Lebanon invasion

15:44

NBA's Portland Trail Blazers end Heri Drell training camp contract

15:42

Commission: No high risks associated with e-voting

15:15

Leatherback turtle washes up on Estonian beach

15:09

Tax hikes to bite into second, third pillar pension payouts too

14:41

Local governments will soon be required to organize the separate collection waste

14:01

Renovation work unearths early draft of Forest Brothers' manifesto

13:27

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

30.09

Still no solution between Open School, Tallinn over school building

30.09

RMK to cut around 80 jobs

30.09

Minister: Subsidizing more routes from Tallinn Airport most viable strategy

13:27

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September Updated

30.09

State budget bill too confusing, say Finance Committee members Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo