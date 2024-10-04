X!

Industrial production continues on downward trend

News
Production in the wood industry. Photo is illustrative.
Production in the wood industry. Photo is illustrative. Source: Raul Mee/Estonian Forest and Wood Industries Association
News

In August 2024, the total production of industrial enterprises decreased by 6 percent at constant prices compared with August 2023, data from Statistics Estonia show.

Among the three industrial sectors, output increased by 1.9 percent in mining but decreased by 5.6 percent in electricity production and by 6.4 percent in manufacturing.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that, as in the first half of the year, when the volume of manufacturing declined by 6 percent, the fall continued at the same rate in August.

"Also, as in the previous months, the volume of industrial production was down in two thirds of the manufacturing activities," Bunder added.

Looking at the larger industries, output decreased in the manufacture of wood (14.4 percent), electrical equipment (4.7 percent), and building materials (8 percent). The manufacture of food products and fabricated metal products remained nearly unchanged, with production falling by just 0.2 percent and rising by 0.7 percent, respectively. However, among the activities with larger shares, output grew in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (2.5 percent), rubber and plastic products (6 percent), and chemical products (2.4 percent).

67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market in 2024.

Compared with August 2023, the sales of manufacturing production decreased by 4.9 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 13.4 percent, while export sales grew by 0.5 percent.

In August compared with July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 1.8 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.8 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 10.3 percent and the production of heat by 3.2 percent in August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:12

Narva mayor, culture minister take opposing sides in Narva Museum dispute

14:02

Interior ministry unhappy with MPEÕK's statute changes

13:38

Up to 150 anti-noise support grants available for 3,000 Nursipalu-affected homes

13:02

Flight of state agencies a big concern in Põlva, other Estonian small towns

12:24

Scientists seeking expert to study leatherback turtle found on Estonian beach

11:53

PACE Estonian delegation chair: Fate of Ukrainian children an urgent crisis

11:28

First ever Montessori class set to open in Tallinn municipal school

10:55

SDE, Eesti 200 scratching heads over climate ministry's wind energy plan

10:49

SKA to change monthly pension payout date starting next year

10:20

Industrial production continues on downward trend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.10

Government mulls tripling immigration quota

02.10

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

03.10

Tallinn hosts first conference, fair for residents with migrant backgrounds

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

08:46

Minister on planned government economic meetings: The free market era is over

02.10

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo