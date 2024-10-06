Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

September was the second-deadliest month for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. This is mainly due to a failed offensive operation, but Ukraine's military technology also played a role, security experts say.

Russia lost more than 38,000 soldiers last month, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said last week.

The figures do not specify killed or wounded, though the overall consensus is that it includes dead, wounded, missing, and captured, the Kyiv Independent wrote.

This is slightly less than in May, which was the deadliest month for Moscow this year.

Estonian experts explained why Russia's losses have increased on Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Security expert Rainer Saks said, that compared to spring and summer, the Ukrainians have more ammunition and have used it skillfully. Russia is also carrying out an offensive operation but has little interest in its own losses.

"Russia is not waging a war of attrition," Saks told the show. "In this sense, Russia's goal is not to prolong the war, but to achieve success as quickly as possible, which is why they are attempting to carry out this offensive."

"They likely have their own calculations, assuming that Ukraine could receive new and additional weaponry over a longer period, which could further increase their losses," he added.

However, Saks believes, Ukraine has become much more sensitive to the loss of manpower. Kyiv is now increasingly using weapons that can travel longer distances, such as missiles and drones.

MP Leo Kunnas (EKRE), a reservist and deputy chairman of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, said drones play a big role.

"For example, drones are increasingly capable of carrying heavier payloads, their operational range is expanding, their costs are decreasing, and they are being used in swarms. Additionally, there is growing resilience, meaning they are less likely to be shot down or neutralized by electronic means," said Kunnas.

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk said drones are harder to stop.

"The flight altitude of drones has also significantly decreased, making them almost impossible for air defense systems to target. At the same time, drones have become more advanced, or conversely, Russia has also deployed balloons, empty drones, and decoys to confuse defenses," she said.

Saks said Ukraine is still trying to take them out.

"Ukraine is trying to develop an electronic warfare system capable of influencing large missiles and drones in flight," he said. "This is certainly a very important step, and if Ukraine achieves significant success in this field, it will undoubtedly become one of the world's leaders in this area."

The security expert said Ukraine already has the ability to divert 10-20 percent of Russian missiles or drones past their target.

