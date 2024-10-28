X!

Estonia appoints new ambassador to Lithuania

Lithuanian flag.
Lithuanian flag. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
President Alar Karis on Monday appointed Estonia's next ambassador to Lithuania.

The role will be filled by Kaili Terras, the current ambassador-at-large for education and EdTech. She was formerly ambassador to the Netherlands 2017-2021.

Terras will replace Kaimo Kuusk, who left the role earlier this summer to become permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defense.

Terras' husband is MEP Riho Terras and her son, Hendrik Johannes, was elected to the Riigikogu as an MP for Eesti 200 in 2024.

Kaili Terras Source: Välisministeerium

Editor: Helen Wright

