Gap between spring school holiday to shorten

Next year's spring school holiday will take place earlier than this year, from April 14-20. One reason for the change is the Ministry of Education's decision to move basic school exams forward.

"Since the dates for the basic school final exams have been changed, the timing of the spring holiday has also been adjusted," said Ministry of Education spokesperson Mari Annus.

Next year the third break of the academic year will be from February 24 to March 2 and the fourth break (except for the 12th grade) will take place from April 14 to April 20. Good Friday will also be included in the break.

Dates have also been announced for the following years:

2025/2026: the fourth break of the academic year is from April 13 to April 19. Good Friday is on April 3.

2026/2027: the fourth break of the academic year is from April 12 to April 18. Good Friday will be on March 26 in 2027.

In the spring, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said basic school final exams will be brought forward, so they do not overlap with other tests.

Kallas noted that the current sequence is not logical from the student's perspective – entrance exams were held before the basic school final exams.

The final exam period will begin at the end of April.

--

