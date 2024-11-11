Monday to be overcast, rain in places

Monday's weather in Estonia is set to be overcast, with light showers in places.

A high-pressure system over the Baltic states is from Monday to slowly start moving to the southeast, while a low-pressure trough over the North Sea will gradually move eastward over Scandinavia and then over this region.

Sunday night and early Monday morning brought cloud, light rain and fog in many places, and temperatures ranging from +1 to +6 degrees Celsius.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, November 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday morning will continue in this vein, with patchy fog and light rain in many areas, including around Tallinn. Light southerlies will gust up to 12 meters per second in coastal areas, and ambient temperatures will be a fairly uniform 2-5 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Monday, November 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Nothing much is set to change on those conditions daytime, with temperatures to top out at about 6 degrees, though showers will be mostly confined to the north coast and environs.

Similar conditions are set for the rest of the working week, with daytime temperatures a uniform +6 degrees on average, and ranging from 4-8 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia from Tuesday, November 12 to Friday, November 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Nighttime mean ambient temperatures will fluctuate more, with the mercury dipping below zero in places overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, but values as high as +8 degrees in coastal zones on the same night.

Wednesday night's forecast mean of 6 degrees is identical to the forecast for the following day.

The weather will remain mostly cloudy though with plenty of clear spells; the light showers will be more widespread Tuesday but more sporadic on the Wednesday. Later in the week the showers will mostly be confined to the west.

Sunrise on Monday will be just after 8 a.m., sunset just after 4 p.m. On Friday these times will be about 8.15 a.m. and 3.55 p.m. respectively, Tallinn times.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!