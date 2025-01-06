X!

Deputy mayor calls on government to build new power plant near Tallinn

News
Kristjan Järvan.
Kristjan Järvan. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) thinks a new gas-fired power plant should be built near Tallinn rather than Narva, and is calling on the government to change its plans.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Järvan said the state should construct a 200-megawatt gas-fired power plant near the Iru Combined Heat and Power Plant on the outskirts of Tallinn. Plans for a 100-megawatt gas power plant in Narva are already being discussed.

The deputy mayor said additional power capacity is essential to ensuring security of supply. However, he questioned whether building a new facility near the eastern border by 2029 is the best approach.

"Power plants and infrastructure located farther from Russia would certainly be easier to protect, fuel, and maintain during a conflict than plants essentially right on the border with a hostile country," he noted.

Instead, Järvan proposed a cite closer to the capital in Maardu.

Iru plant. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He said this would be more efficient, as electricity would be produced closer to consumers.

"In addition, summer heat consumption is much higher in Tallinn than in Narva, which would allow better utilization of residual heat and provide additional economic benefits," Järvan wrote.

The deputy mayor estimated that it would be possible to build a gas power plant in Tallinn with at least 200 megawatts of capacity.

"Furthermore, if the government's climate policy plans aim to transition the new power plant to hydrogen in the more distant future, Tallinn would be a more logical and practical location for building the necessary infrastructure," Järvan added.

Last week, the government agreed to increase Eesti Energia's share capital by €100 million to fund the construction of the Narva gas power plant.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:56

Tallinn looking to bring summer activities to Linnahall area

18:29

Tallinn Circuit Court upholds Kert Kingo sentence

18:01

Heavy rain postpones Mark Lajal Australian Open qualifier to Tuesday

17:35

Deputy mayor calls on government to build new power plant near Tallinn

17:15

Goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein injured in struggling Valladolid's Spanish cup clash

16:47

MP fined €300 for firing starting pistol in public

16:46

Sale of new cars doubles in Estonia in December in anticipation of car tax

16:38

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

16:23

Phone fraud surges in Estonia, experts urge caution and critical thinking

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

10:53

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

09:08

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

12:19

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

07:44

Elering plans to invest €200 million to protect infrastructure from drones

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo