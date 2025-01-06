Deputy mayor calls on government to build new power plant near Tallinn

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) thinks a new gas-fired power plant should be built near Tallinn rather than Narva, and is calling on the government to change its plans.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Järvan said the state should construct a 200-megawatt gas-fired power plant near the Iru Combined Heat and Power Plant on the outskirts of Tallinn. Plans for a 100-megawatt gas power plant in Narva are already being discussed.

The deputy mayor said additional power capacity is essential to ensuring security of supply. However, he questioned whether building a new facility near the eastern border by 2029 is the best approach.

"Power plants and infrastructure located farther from Russia would certainly be easier to protect, fuel, and maintain during a conflict than plants essentially right on the border with a hostile country," he noted.

Instead, Järvan proposed a cite closer to the capital in Maardu.

Iru plant. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He said this would be more efficient, as electricity would be produced closer to consumers.

"In addition, summer heat consumption is much higher in Tallinn than in Narva, which would allow better utilization of residual heat and provide additional economic benefits," Järvan wrote.

The deputy mayor estimated that it would be possible to build a gas power plant in Tallinn with at least 200 megawatts of capacity.

"Furthermore, if the government's climate policy plans aim to transition the new power plant to hydrogen in the more distant future, Tallinn would be a more logical and practical location for building the necessary infrastructure," Järvan added.

Last week, the government agreed to increase Eesti Energia's share capital by €100 million to fund the construction of the Narva gas power plant.

