Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's public farewell

President Arnold Rüütel's casket lies in state at the Kadriorg Art Museum, Friday, January 10, 2025.
Members of the public in Estonia have been able to pay their final respects to President Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on the last day of 2024.

President Rüütel's casket has been lying in state at the Kadriorg Art Museum today, with a guard of honor comprising the Defense League (Kaitseliit), Women's Defense League (Nasikodukaitse) and Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad), along with other invited figures who had a connection with the president's life, work and activities.

The funeral ceremony takes place on Saturday at the Estonian Theater, followed by a private burial at the Metsakalmistu (Forest Cemetery) in Pirita.

Saturday's events are not open to the public, but changes to traffic and public transport in Kadriorg and in central Tallinn can be read here.

An online book of condolence is open here, overseen by the president's office, and a physical book of condolence is open at the art museum at A. Weinzbergi 37, until 9 p.m.

Arnold Rüütel was Estonia's second president after the restoration of independence, which he played a prominent role in, and the country's third overall. He was in office 2001-2006, during which time Estonia joined NATO and the EU.

He passed away on December 31 at the age of 96.

He is being buried with full state honors. Current President Alar Karis and the two surviving former presidents, Kersti Kaljulaid and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, will be in attendance.

Kadriorg Art Museum is adjacent to the presidential residence, and the art museum building was itself the residence of Estonia's first head of state, Konstantin Päts, in the 1930s.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

