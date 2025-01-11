Watch: President Rüütel's memorial service from Toompea on ETV at 9 a.m.

On Saturday morning, the funeral of President Arnold Rüütel takes place. From 9 a.m., a memorial service will be held in the Governor's Garden at Toompea. The event will be shown on ETV.

At 9 a.m., President Arnold Rüütel's funeral cortege will stop at Toompea. At sunrise, a commemorative ceremony will take place in the Governor's Garden, during which a flag will be raised on top of Pikk Hermann tower to the accompaniment of the Estonian national anthem. Excerpts from President Rüütel's final speech as President of the Republic also will be read in the Riigikogu, and music will be performed by the Estonian Male Choir and the Estonian Military Orchestra in honor and of the departed head of state.

The ceremony can be seen on ETV from 9 a.m.

President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service from the Estonia Theater will be broadcast live on ETV from 11 30 a.m on Saturday here.

