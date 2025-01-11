X!

Alar Karis: Arnold Rüütel's calmness encouraged Estonian society

News
President Alar Karis speaks at the funeral of Arnold Rüütel.
President Alar Karis speaks at the funeral of Arnold Rüütel. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

When Estonia regained its independence, Arnold Rüütel helped build a bridge of transition from one regime to another. He was able to bring calm to situations and encouraged society, said President Alar Karis in his speech at Arnold Rüütel's funeral on Saturday.

Every one of us has our own specific journey, our own dreams, opportunities that are open to us, victories and concessions, everyday life, moments of happiness. They form a pathway at the end of which we can say: I have given my all.

You, Arnold, were a farmer, an agricultural scientist, a politician and a president. You were born in Laimjala Parish on Saaremaa. You wrote of the islanders' way of thinking as balanced, of their actions as prudent, conservative and sustainable.

As a country boy you wanted to become a sailor, but your family steered you instead towards farming. You were guided into the fields, but found yourself in the city, there to learn new ways and a different language. There were no doubt moments when you were forced to face the truth; how exactly, and how often, only you will ever know.

But even when you spoke in another language, you were always thinking in Estonian. And when Estonia regained its independence, you helped to build the bridge that would ease the transition from the old order to the new. Standing before, and standing up for, the entire nation, you earned the respect of many – even that of your opponents. Your composure brought calm to situations and encouraged society.

Your hard work and conscientiousness inspired people to make an effort. You were the patron, to the very end, of dozens of societies, associations and collections. You instigated international cooperation between the Baltic states. You were the driving force behind the social compact in our country. You leave behind the presidential trail in Jäneda.

You backed Estonia joining the EU and NATO. To this end you traversed the country, spreading your support from village to village and from farm to farm. Your persistence reassured many people that the path the nation had chosen was the right one, and that it was in Estonia's best interests.

You had time for so many people, and for the countryside, and nature. You had a dream of every Estonian having their own piece of land. This would reinforce their ties to their country and grant them a better understanding of the natural environment.

You were so warm as a person. Colleagues recall you wanting to light every bonfire in Estonia on Midsummer's Day and to shake the hand of every person there, and it always seemed as though you did.

When you attended the UN General Assembly, security never asked to see your pass: it was clear from a distance that you were a head of state. There was dignity in your bearing.

In recent years, especially during the holidays, you called to say hello and talk about things. You would always end those calls by saying we should meet in Kadriorg Park to sit down together and have a chat. In retrospect, those moments were too few, because it was so easy to talk to you, and to listen to all that you had to say.

As our president, you sought balance and harmony between people and their opinions. You valued understanding and responsibility, and fought for greater equality. You were one of the key figures in restoring the Estonian state and then bringing balance to it.

People are shaped by their roots and their surroundings. It is up to each and every one of us to give meaning to our lives, and to life itself. When our journey is shared with others, when it touches and matters to them, then we can say we have led a meaningful life: the kind that leaves a mark, that lives on in us and in our memories.

Fair winds, President Rüütel. Our condolences and support go out to Ingrid, your children and grandchildren, and all your loved ones.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Eesti Laul finalist Marta Lotta: New artists have to be tough to get a break

14:38

Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service

14:32

Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

14:04

Three new exhibitions open at Tartu's Pallas Gallery

13:35

Alar Karis: Arnold Rüütel's calmness encouraged Estonian society

12:43

Gallery: 'Losing Precision' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi

12:05

Estonian Super Cup final set for Viljandi on February 22

11:57

Video and gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's memorial service at Toompea Updated

10:55

Study: Ambulances take too long to reach patients in some parts of Estonia

10:02

Rescue Board: No major incidents on Estonia's roads Friday night Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.01

Snowstorm hits Estonia causing dangerous roads, power cuts

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

09.01

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

10.01

Estonia tops EU's housing price rise index

10.01

Yle: Measles-infected ferry passenger travels from Tallinn to Helsinki

10.01

President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service to be shown on ETV this Saturday

10.01

AirBaltic boss: No plans to reduce operations at Tallinn Airport

10.01

EDF colonel: Ukraine demonstrated Russia's ineptitude with new Kursk attack

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo