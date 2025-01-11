Alar Karis: Arnold Rüütel's calmness encouraged Estonian society

When Estonia regained its independence, Arnold Rüütel helped build a bridge of transition from one regime to another. He was able to bring calm to situations and encouraged society, said President Alar Karis in his speech at Arnold Rüütel's funeral on Saturday.

Every one of us has our own specific journey, our own dreams, opportunities that are open to us, victories and concessions, everyday life, moments of happiness. They form a pathway at the end of which we can say: I have given my all.

You, Arnold, were a farmer, an agricultural scientist, a politician and a president. You were born in Laimjala Parish on Saaremaa. You wrote of the islanders' way of thinking as balanced, of their actions as prudent, conservative and sustainable.

As a country boy you wanted to become a sailor, but your family steered you instead towards farming. You were guided into the fields, but found yourself in the city, there to learn new ways and a different language. There were no doubt moments when you were forced to face the truth; how exactly, and how often, only you will ever know.

But even when you spoke in another language, you were always thinking in Estonian. And when Estonia regained its independence, you helped to build the bridge that would ease the transition from the old order to the new. Standing before, and standing up for, the entire nation, you earned the respect of many – even that of your opponents. Your composure brought calm to situations and encouraged society.

Your hard work and conscientiousness inspired people to make an effort. You were the patron, to the very end, of dozens of societies, associations and collections. You instigated international cooperation between the Baltic states. You were the driving force behind the social compact in our country. You leave behind the presidential trail in Jäneda.

You backed Estonia joining the EU and NATO. To this end you traversed the country, spreading your support from village to village and from farm to farm. Your persistence reassured many people that the path the nation had chosen was the right one, and that it was in Estonia's best interests.

You had time for so many people, and for the countryside, and nature. You had a dream of every Estonian having their own piece of land. This would reinforce their ties to their country and grant them a better understanding of the natural environment.

You were so warm as a person. Colleagues recall you wanting to light every bonfire in Estonia on Midsummer's Day and to shake the hand of every person there, and it always seemed as though you did.

When you attended the UN General Assembly, security never asked to see your pass: it was clear from a distance that you were a head of state. There was dignity in your bearing.

In recent years, especially during the holidays, you called to say hello and talk about things. You would always end those calls by saying we should meet in Kadriorg Park to sit down together and have a chat. In retrospect, those moments were too few, because it was so easy to talk to you, and to listen to all that you had to say.

As our president, you sought balance and harmony between people and their opinions. You valued understanding and responsibility, and fought for greater equality. You were one of the key figures in restoring the Estonian state and then bringing balance to it.

People are shaped by their roots and their surroundings. It is up to each and every one of us to give meaning to our lives, and to life itself. When our journey is shared with others, when it touches and matters to them, then we can say we have led a meaningful life: the kind that leaves a mark, that lives on in us and in our memories.

Fair winds, President Rüütel. Our condolences and support go out to Ingrid, your children and grandchildren, and all your loved ones.

---

