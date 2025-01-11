Video and gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's memorial service at Toompea

On Saturday morning, a memorial service for President Arnold Rüütel took place in the Governor's Garden at Toompea.

At 9 a.m., President Arnold Rüütel's funeral cortege stopped at Toompea. At sunrise, a commemorative ceremony took placein the Governor's Garden, during which a flag was raised on top of Pikk Hermann tower to the accompaniment of the Estonian national anthem.

Excerpts from President Rüütel's final speech as President of the Republic were also read in the Riigikogu, and music was performed by the Estonian Male Choir and the Estonian Military Orchestra in honor and of the departed head of state.

President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service from the Estonia Theater will be broadcast live on ETV from 11 30 a.m on Saturday here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!