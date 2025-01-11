X!

Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service

News
President Arnold Rüütel's funeral at the Estonia Theater.
Open gallery
80 photos
News

The funeral service for President Arnold Rüütel took place on Saturday, January 11 at the Estonia Theater.

Speeches were given by President of Estonia Alar Karis, Rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences Ülle Jaakma, Honorary Member of the Estonian Society Arne Mikk, and Member of the August 20 Club Rein Veidemann, among others.

Arnold Rüütel was Estonia's second president after the restoration of independence, which he played a prominent role in, and the country's third overall. He was in office 2001-2006, during which time Estonia joined NATO and the EU.

He passed away on December 31 at the age of 96.

He is being buried with full state honors. Current President Alar Karis and the two surviving former presidents, Kersti Kaljulaid and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, will be in attendance.

Kadriorg Art Museum is adjacent to the presidential residence, and the art museum building was itself the residence of Estonia's first head of state, Konstantin Päts, in the 1930s.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

