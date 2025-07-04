X!

Bust of President Arnold Rüütel unveiled in Kadriorg Rose Garden

Opening of a bust of President Arnold Rüütel in the Kadriorg Rose Garden.
A bust of President Arnold Rüütel, created by sculptor Endel Taniloo, stands in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg from Friday.

At the unveiling of the bust, President Alar Karis highlighted Arnold Rüütel's contribution to the continuity of the Estonian state and the building of a cohesive society.

According to Karis, the Rose Garden is a fitting place to honor someone whose life's work was closely tied to strengthening Estonia's statehood and ensuring the survival of its people.

Arnold Rüütel served as president of Estonia from 2001 to 2006.

The Rose Garden of the Office of the President also features busts of President Konstantin Päts and President Lennart Meri.

The formal ceremony was attended by President Rüütel's family, close friends and former colleagues.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

