Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's final resting place in the Forest Cemetery
On Saturday, January 11, former President Arnold Rüütel was laid to rest at Metsakalmistu Cemetery.
On Saturday, a memorial ceremony for former President Arnold Rüütel was held at Toompea and the Estonia Concert Hall. Following the ceremony, the president was laid to rest at Metsakalmistu Cemetery (Tallinn Forest Cemetery).
Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski