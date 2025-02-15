Eesti Laul 2025 final airing live on Saturday night

On Saturday evening, 16 artists will take the stage in the Eesti Laul final to compete for the title of 2025 Eesti Laul champion. Fans can tune in live to the concert spectacular starting at 7:15 p.m. local time on ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Raadio 2, Jupiter and ERR.ee .

In Saturday night's Eesti Laul final, 16 finalists will compete for the chance to represent Estonia in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, this May.

The winner will be decided in two rounds of voting. The first round will combine jury scores with phone votes, while in the second round, or superfinal, the winner will be chosen by phone vote from among the top three finalists from the first round.

Performing in the Eesti Laul 2025 final on Saturday night, in order, will be:

1. Ant, "Tomorrow Never Comes" — 900 7001

2. Stereo Terror, "Prty Till the End of the World" — 900 7002

3. Janek, "Frozen" — 900 7003

4. Räpina Jack feat. Kaisa Ling, "Tule" — 900 7004

5. Johanna Elise, "Eyes Don't Lie" — 900 7005

6. Felin, "Solo Anthem" — 900 7006

7. Elysa, "The Last to Know" — 900 7007

8. Gem98, "Psycho" — 900 7008

9. An-Marlen, "Külm" — 900 7009

10. Frants Tikerpuu, "Trouble" — 900 7010

11. Anna Sahlene, "Love Me Low" — 900 7011

12. Tuuli Rand, "Rem" — 900 7012

13. Minimal Wind, "Armageddon" — 900 7013

14. Andrei Zevakin feat. Karita, "Ma ei tea sind" — 900 7014

15. Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato" — 900 7015

16. Marta Lotta, "Tantsin veel" — 900 7016

Audiences can vote by sending an SMS, or text message, with their chosen song number to 15415. A rate of €1.40 per SMS will apply.

Voting will open at the start of the broadcast.

Hosted by Eda-Ines Etti and Korea, the Eesti Laul 2025 final on Saturday night will feature bonus performances by 5miinust, Puuluup and Florian Wahl, as well as Kitty Florentine, Cartoon, Kristjan Järvi with his band Nordic Pulse, and Ines with a new single. Estonian folk rock band Dagö will also perform the well-known pop classic "Šveits."

Watch the Eesti Laul 2025 final live on Saturday starting at 7:15 p.m. on ETV, ETV2 (with Estonian Sign Language interpretation), Raadio 2, Jupiter and ERR.ee.

Tune in to ETV for a behind-the-scenes look at last-minute preparations for the event starting at 6:45 p.m.

