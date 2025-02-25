Minister: Airports could be given right to take down drones

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) believes airports should be given the right to intercept drones as the number of hybrid threats increases.

Ministries are discussing if critical infrastructure operators should be granted the right and capability to take down foreign drones that intrude on their territory. Currently, only law enforcement agencies can do this.

Svet said companies providing essential services, such as airports, electricity operaor Elering, or ports, need permission to shoot down foreign drones that enter their premises.

"We need to create a legal framework that allows for the downing of drones in restricted areas without lengthy procedures and, in my personal opinion, if necessary, even without police involvement," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"This is necessary to protect our critical infrastructure. It is essential to ensure the safe operation of the airport when we talk about the airport," Svet added.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said in the future it is likely this regulation will be extended.

"Today, this right belongs to the police, the Internal Security Service, and the Defense League. In the future, we will probably reach a point where critical service providers have the right to take down drones on their premises, or that security companies guarding these sites can do so. At a certain threat level, some entities might gain the right to take down drones within their territory," he said.

Läänemets does not rule out the possibility that the Transport Administration may also be granted this right in the future.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) thinks the idea should be assessed by experts not politicians. The issue extends far beyond just granting permission.

"Perhaps the situation is different for an airport. An airport indeed presents a greater risk, but honestly, I do not see a very high risk in the case of ports. However, I would leave that assessment to experts rather than politicians," he said.

"If there is a real intention to grant this right to someone, it must definitely be discussed with experts. Simply providing a drone weapon is not enough — you also need detection capabilities, which means acquiring radars," Pevkur explained.

The issue will only be debated in the government and parliament if it is necessary to the change the law.

"Until a legal change is needed, security agencies and critical service providers can reach direct agreements among themselves," Pevkur said, adding the government currently sees no need for a legislative amendment.

"We have also considered various scenarios during exercises. At the moment, we do not see the need to change the law. If such a need arises, it can, of course, be addressed," he added.

