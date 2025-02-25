X!

Minister: Airports could be given right to take down drones

News
Drone.
Drone. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) believes airports should be given the right to intercept drones as the number of hybrid threats increases.

Ministries are discussing if critical infrastructure operators should be granted the right and capability to take down foreign drones that intrude on their territory. Currently, only law enforcement agencies can do this.

Svet said companies providing essential services, such as airports, electricity operaor Elering, or ports, need permission to shoot down foreign drones that enter their premises.

"We need to create a legal framework that allows for the downing of drones in restricted areas without lengthy procedures and, in my personal opinion, if necessary, even without police involvement," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"This is necessary to protect our critical infrastructure. It is essential to ensure the safe operation of the airport when we talk about the airport," Svet added.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said in the future it is likely this regulation will be extended.

"Today, this right belongs to the police, the Internal Security Service, and the Defense League. In the future, we will probably reach a point where critical service providers have the right to take down drones on their premises, or that security companies guarding these sites can do so. At a certain threat level, some entities might gain the right to take down drones within their territory," he said.

Läänemets does not rule out the possibility that the Transport Administration may also be granted this right in the future.

Lauri Läänemets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) thinks the idea should be assessed by experts not politicians. The issue extends far beyond just granting permission.

"Perhaps the situation is different for an airport. An airport indeed presents a greater risk, but honestly, I do not see a very high risk in the case of ports. However, I would leave that assessment to experts rather than politicians," he said.

"If there is a real intention to grant this right to someone, it must definitely be discussed with experts. Simply providing a drone weapon is not enough — you also need detection capabilities, which means acquiring radars," Pevkur explained.

The issue will only be debated in the government and parliament if it is necessary to the change the law.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Until a legal change is needed, security agencies and critical service providers can reach direct agreements among themselves," Pevkur said, adding the government currently sees no need for a legislative amendment.

"We have also considered various scenarios during exercises. At the moment, we do not see the need to change the law. If such a need arises, it can, of course, be addressed," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

ERR in Ukraine: Three years of war have hit every Ukrainian family

11:55

Minister: Airports could be given right to take down drones

11:24

Nuclear power plant developemet plan to go ahead despite missing laws

11:23

Rush to beat car tax sees vehicle sales soar in December 2024, plunge in January

10:47

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

10:25

Estonia wants flexible state aid rules for airports to stay

09:43

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

09:13

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

08:46

Poll: Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu's rating as top prime minister pick rises

08:38

EKRE holds 12th torchlight procession on Independence Day

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

24.02

Andrus Merilo: Military escalation is more likely than hypothetical

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

07:51

Galleries: Independence Day concert and presidential reception in Tallinn

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

22.02

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo