X!

President Alar Karis to open new Estonian embassy in Riga

News
Riga skyline.
Riga skyline. Source: Rainhard Wiesinger / Pixabay
News

President Alar Karis is to join his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevičs in opening Estonia's new embassy in Riga on Wednesday, bringing to a close years of attempts to find a new and more suitable facility.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" got a sneak preview of the building, which cost close to €8 million and is part-EU funded.

Estonia's Ambassador to Latvia, Eerik Marmei, said: "Estonia's relations with Latvia are very important. Latvia is our closest ally in NATO and one of our most significant trading partners. By investing in our representation in Riga, we are also investing in strengthening this relationship — be it in security policy, business, culture, or tourism."

The new embassy is also located in a highly symbolic spot in the Latvian capital's Old Town, just a few minutes from the presidential palace and not far from the Lutheran Riga Cathedral, which is also nearby.

The building cost €7.6 million, with just over €2 million of this coming from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility. €4.6 million was covered by the sale of the previous building.

The facility has been renovated and furnished according to the needs of a diplomatic mission.

The ground floor can be transformed into an open urban space if desired.

The building was originally constructed as a computing center during the Soviet era and purchased by the Estonian state more than five years ago, retaining only its beams and a few partition walls following reconstruction — everything else is new, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Ambassador Marmei added: "This building was constructed based on the needs of the embassy — it is representative and secure. It offers excellent conditions for diplomats to work in, as well as for citizens to get consular assistance. It also functions as part of an open urban space. On the ground floor we have a public area level with the street, where ordinary citizens and even tourists can come and see Estonian exhibits."

Another key aspect is that four of the current nine embassy staff members speak both Estonian and Latvian, while two more can understand both languages.

The renovation project was carried out by United Riga Architects, and the interior design was conceived by Kadri Tamme's interior architecture bureau.

Interior fixtures and fittings are Estonian-made, and include winning artwork of the Naalesak Kunsti art competition, "Oksad ja juured" ("Branches and roots").

The original "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment is below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

What could be the future of Estonian phosphorite?

12:01

President Alar Karis to open new Estonian embassy in Riga

11:19

Deputy mayor: Tallinn public transport Women's Day campaign out of place

11:09

EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

10:49

Court finds Andrey Makarov guilty of treason in Ukraine-plated car arson attack

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

09:28

Minister: My time spent studying in Russia means I know how things work there

09:24

Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu appointed new Estonian ambassador to Finland

08:54

SDE chair: Party will not block voting rights constitutional amendment

08:48

Estonian men's football team beat Moldova 3–2 in world cup qualifier

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo