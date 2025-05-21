X!

Health Insurance Fund money insufficient to cover clinical psychologist costs

News
Patient at a psychiatrist appointment. Photo is illustrative.
Patient at a psychiatrist appointment. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sigmund/Unsplash
News

Access to mental healthcare has improved, but Estonia still lacks enough specialists funded by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) to offer free services — three counties have no such psychologists at all. While the state offers free help through the therapy fund, many private clinics say the reimbursements are too low.

Estonia's therapy fund was established to allow patients to see a clinical psychologist, speech therapist or physiotherapist for free.

For years, millions of euros in the fund would go unused, but patients were unable to get appointments. This year, the fund is expected to be used in full, but the shortage of service providers still remains a concern. For private clinics, it simply isn't financially viable to operate under EHIF.

Professional Association of Estonian Clinical Psychologists (EKPK) deputy director Iiris Velling noted that the price offered by EHIF doesn't cover psychologists' actual costs.

"The rate for paid services is one thing; the rate offered by EHIF is another," Velling noted.

"If you look at the difference, the rates offered by EHIF simply don't cover the costs," she explained. "We've essentially reached a point where institutions say they have clinical psychologists and are ready to provide services at EHIF rates, but they still can't offer them because EHIF just doesn't provide sufficient funding for it."

The Health Insurance Fund denies there is a problem.

"In Estonia, 45 partners currently provide clinical psychologist services under EHIF funding, and another five partners will be joining starting July 1," said EHIF partnerships manager Ergo Pallo. "So it can be said that the rate we offer is sufficient for covering clinical psychologists' costs."

This year, Estonia's state therapy fund amounts to €15 million. Three counties, however, have no access whatsoever to free clinical psychologists.

Velling warned that the situation could soon get even worse.

"Institutions have indeed addressed this problem to us, saying they are stretched to the limit," the EKPK deputy chief noted. "In fact, many have already started scaling back their workloads and their capacity to provide services."

Since the availability of psychological care is a priority for the Health Insurance Fund this year, additional funding for mental healthcare is likely. However, according to Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform), how much extra funding there might be won't be clear until the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement is finalized.

"I looked at the numbers — the number of appointments — and saw that over the past year, the number of appointments paid for by EHIF has quadrupled," Joller noted. "In that sense, I think help has indeed gotten more accessible, but we really need to examine those numbers closely to understand what could be improved, and possibly adjust the pricing as well."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Largest chunk of Tallinn's supplementary budget to go toward shelters

17:00

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

16:45

Experimental archeology reveals possible function of ancient beveled sticks

16:18

Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

15:51

Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

15:19

Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

14:47

Ott Tänak after Portuguese rally: We were treated like animals

14:33

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

14:19

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

14:06

Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo