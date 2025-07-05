Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

The Police and Border Guard (PPA) has increased patrols at Estonia's borders after Poland imposed checks on the Lithuanian border to combat the movement of migrants illegally crossing into the EU from Belarus.

Poland will introduce increased border checks with Lithuania and Germany starting July 7 in response to a growing influx of migrants entering the European Union via Belarus and Latvia, LRT reported. They will be in place until August 5.

Migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been illegally crossing the border since spring 2021, and the authorities say the "hybrid attack" is backed by the Belarusian government and implemented by the security services. Last month, the head of Latvia's Daugavpils Border Guard told ERR News the route is a "criminal business."

The majority of migrants crossing the border have no interest in staying in Latvia or Lithuania and quickly move on to Germany or elsewhere in the EU. Estonia is used as a transit country to the Nordics.

ERR News asked the PPA if the additional checks on the Lithuanian-Polish border would divert the flow northwards and increase pressure on Estonia.

Virko Luide, the agency's head of crises preparation bureau, said: "At the moment Estonia is not planning on reinstating border control points at the EU internal borders, but in light of Poland's decision we have already added additional patrols in southern and northern Estonia with the task of focusing on potential illegal immigration cases."

He added: "This is a standard procedure we have done before when we have had reason to believe that there is the possibility that increased illegal immigration flows might be passing through Estonia – usually when Belarus has ramped up instrumentalized migration attacks against Latvia, Lithuania and Poland."

Asked if the recent political decision to stop the PPA from using license plate recognition technology would hinder the authorities' efforts to stop smugglers, Luide said "multiple different methods" are used.

"But our main advantage has always been the fact that should someone attempt to move through Estonia to the Nordic countries, they eventually end up in our ports," he said.

Estonia has sent teams of border guards to Latvia this summer and to Lithuania in recent years to assist at the border. But Luide said it is not expected that Poland will ask for the PPA's assistance to help them control people passing through their border control points.

